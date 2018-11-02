MiX Telematics (MIXT) Issues Earnings Results

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.37 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. MiX Telematics updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS and its FY19 guidance to ZAR 0.351-0.379 EPS.

NYSE MIXT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 136,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,092. The company has a market capitalization of $336.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.47. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 77,341 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 61,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised MiX Telematics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.