Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBT. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Tobam bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 46.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

