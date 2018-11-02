Modum (MOD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $430,151.00

Modum (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Modum has a market cap of $17.93 million and approximately $430,151.00 worth of Modum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modum token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00013226 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Mercatox and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Modum has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00150185 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00253402 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.05 or 0.09755821 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Modum Profile

Modum was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Modum’s total supply is 27,266,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,266,200 tokens. The Reddit community for Modum is /r/modum_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Modum is modum.io. Modum’s official Twitter account is @modum_io.

Modum Token Trading

Modum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

