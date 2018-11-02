Mohawk Industries (MHK) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Loop Capital set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $260.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.06.

NYSE:MHK opened at $131.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $113.45 and a 52 week high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 250,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.42 per share, with a total value of $29,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,893.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 287,698 shares of company stock valued at $36,348,885. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,786,000 after acquiring an additional 134,039 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 20.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,959,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,760,000 after acquiring an additional 334,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,150,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,470,000 after acquiring an additional 118,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,932,000 after acquiring an additional 206,062 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

