Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software accounts for 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COUP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $165,947.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ravi Thakur sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,696 shares of company stock worth $22,842,419 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Loop Capital upped their target price on Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Coupa Software from $67.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Coupa Software from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.02. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

