Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $5.64 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 978.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 6,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $1,309,942.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,333.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.20, for a total value of $376,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,144 shares of company stock worth $4,001,915 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $175.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.50 and a twelve month high of $194.92. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 218.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

