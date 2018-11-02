Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 579.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,674 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NextEra Energy to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 11,016 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $1,928,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 102,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,909,108.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,024 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,375. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $170.47 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $145.10 and a twelve month high of $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.27%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

