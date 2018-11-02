Moog (MOG.A) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Moog had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Moog updated its FY19 guidance to $5.05-5.40 EPS.

MOG.A stock traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 145,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.63. Moog has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $93.93.

MOG.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Moog from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Moog

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

