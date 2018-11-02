Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Tenable (TENB) a $30.00 Price Target

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) received a $30.00 target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $2,808,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $1,356,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $27,747,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $11,202,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $1,102,826,000.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

