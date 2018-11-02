Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (MSD) & Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Critical Contrast

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt and Horizon Technology Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $25.78 million 5.00 $9.59 million $1.07 10.45

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt and Horizon Technology Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 3 2 1 0 1.67

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.61%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt.

Risk & Volatility

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 43.19% 9.14% 5.18%

Dividends

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 112.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

