Morgan Stanley Lowers Facebook (FB) Price Target to $170.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $139.03 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $424.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.07, for a total transaction of $39,909,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at $14,088,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,416,282 shares of company stock worth $603,782,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 8,858,520 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $1,072,219,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21,254.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after buying an additional 3,595,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,830,637,000 after buying an additional 2,966,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $430,727,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.