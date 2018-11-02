Morguard Real Estate Inv. (MRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRT.UN. TD Securities dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

TSE:MRT.UN traded down C$0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,005. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$12.93 and a 12 month high of C$16.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a Canada-based closed-end trust. The Trust’s objective is to accumulate a Canadian portfolio of real estate assets and then manage the portfolio to generate steady, dependable returns to unitholders. It owns a real estate portfolio of approximately 50 commercial properties consisting of approximately nine million square feet of gross leasable area located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

