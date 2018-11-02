MSD (MSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $21,258.00

MSD (CURRENCY:MSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, MSD has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. MSD has a market cap of $0.00 and $21,258.00 worth of MSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00148338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00249220 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.72 or 0.09799859 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MSD

MSD’s total supply is 6,088,400,259 coins. The official website for MSD is mymsdspace.com. MSD’s official Twitter account is @msdcommunity. The Reddit community for MSD is /r/msdcommunity.

MSD Coin Trading

MSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

