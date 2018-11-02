MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Mutual Federal Savings Bank. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFSF. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of MFSF opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $309.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. MutualFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFSF. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

