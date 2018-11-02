Mylan NV (MYL) Stake Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 221.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Mylan by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in Mylan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $32.43 on Friday. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.15). Mylan had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on Mylan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.