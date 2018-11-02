Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Trading Down 12.5%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s share price fell 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.44 and last traded at $39.40. 4,444,524 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 490% from the average session volume of 753,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYGN. Barclays lowered Myriad Genetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 106,258 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

