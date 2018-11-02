Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Holdings Lifted by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, TNB Financial bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $140,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $129,939.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. ValuEngine downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.62.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.67 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

