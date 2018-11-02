National Bank Financial Raises Cogeco Communications (CCA) Price Target to C$80.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.89.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,709. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$62.81 and a one year high of C$94.66.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total value of C$45,500.00.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services, American Broadband Services and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video services and programming, such as basic services, digital tier packages, pay-per-view channels, discretionary services, video-on-demand services, high definition television, 4K television, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

