National Instruments (NATI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

National Instruments stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.67. 566,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,297. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.03. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.65 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.50%. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

In related news, insider John Charles Roiko sold 1,388 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $65,694.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at $917,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,735 shares of company stock valued at $22,230,588. Company insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

