National Retail Properties (NNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NNN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 26,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,203,547.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $459,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,935 shares of company stock worth $2,431,940. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

