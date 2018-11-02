NEO GOLD Market Cap Tops $0.00 (NEOG)

NEO GOLD (CURRENCY:NEOG) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One NEO GOLD token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEO GOLD has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of NEO GOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEO GOLD has traded up 68.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEO GOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00148338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00249220 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.72 or 0.09799859 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NEO GOLD Token Profile

NEO GOLD’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. NEO GOLD’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens. NEO GOLD’s official Twitter account is @NEO_GOLD_com. NEO GOLD’s official website is neo-gold.ulcraft.com.

Buying and Selling NEO GOLD

NEO GOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO GOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO GOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEO GOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEO GOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEO GOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.