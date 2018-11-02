Neste Oyj (NTOIF) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

NTOIF opened at $82.50 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $82.50.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to oil companies; retailers; and wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, airlines and airports, chemical industry producers, original equipment manufacturers, and others.

