Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) has been assigned a $18.00 price target by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 160.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $376.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Herman Kotze bought 12,000 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $80,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 481,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke bought 20,000 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,567.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,036 shares of company stock worth $238,064. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 700,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 484,253 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 200,356 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 372,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 151,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 214,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 105,926 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.