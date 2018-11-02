Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Holdings Raised by Steinberg Global Asset Management

Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

NBIX opened at $112.42 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1428.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ICAP decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $589,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,121.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

