New Residential Investment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,939 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,230% compared to the typical daily volume of 221 put options.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.92. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.40 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 79.22% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in New Residential Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $6,960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 214.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 29.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,494,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,622,000 after buying an additional 560,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 4.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 736,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 33,089 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

