Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) CFO Sells $63,020.00 in Stock

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) CFO Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $63,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,363.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nancy Buese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $60,400.00.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $32.42. 5,260,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 173,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

