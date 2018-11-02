News Corp (NWSA) Holdings Trimmed by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in News by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in News by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in News by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after buying an additional 103,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in News by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

NWSA opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Corp has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $17.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. News had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.