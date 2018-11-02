Nice (NICE) vs. Huami (HMI) Critical Contrast

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) and Huami (NYSE:HMI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nice and Huami, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nice 0 5 4 0 2.44 Huami 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nice presently has a consensus price target of $110.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.29%. Huami has a consensus price target of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 54.00%. Given Huami’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huami is more favorable than Nice.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Nice shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Huami shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Nice shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nice and Huami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nice 11.73% 9.15% 5.61% Huami N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nice and Huami’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nice $1.33 billion 4.83 $143.29 million $2.31 45.72 Huami $314.91 million 1.89 $25.77 million N/A N/A

Nice has higher revenue and earnings than Huami.

Summary

Nice beats Huami on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise. Its solutions also optimize business performance and ensure compliance. This segment serves contact centers, back office operations, and retail branches in various industries, including banking, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, business process outsourcing, government, utilities, travel, entertainment, and e-commerce. The Financial Crime and Compliance segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance, and enterprise-wide case management services for financial institutions and regulatory authorities. The company also offers professional and support services covering various stages of the technology lifecycle. It sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has strategic alliances with Accenture, Bain, Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, Cognizant, ConvergeOne, Deloitte, Fuze, IBM, Infosys, IPC, Motorola, PWC, RingCentral, Salesforce.com, Servion, Tata Consulting Services, and Verizon. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc. under the Xiaomi brand. It also provides mobile apps, such as Mi Fit that focuses on sports and fitness functions for users of Xiaomi wearable products; and Amazfit, which focuses on functions related to health and medical care for users of its self-branded products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

