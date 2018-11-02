Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 49.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.18.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,722,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,409 shares of company stock worth $3,392,097 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

