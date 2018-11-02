Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 4,290 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 747.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 3,193.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGN opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

