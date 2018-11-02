Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,610 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Amphenol worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1,407.1% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Amphenol by 236.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William J. Doherty sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $1,815,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,069. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

APH stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

