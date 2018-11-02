Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $112,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $385,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,560 shares of company stock worth $646,905 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

