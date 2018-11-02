Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys Shares of 70,520 Welltower Inc (WELL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 70,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,744,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Welltower by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $69.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on Welltower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. MED upped their price target on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

