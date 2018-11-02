Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.83 Million Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total transaction of $21,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.54.

NYSE PSA opened at $206.11 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $180.48 and a 52 week high of $234.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85. Public Storage had a net margin of 55.38% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

