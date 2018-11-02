NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $30.69 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $30,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,595,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 20.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 164.8% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 224,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $127.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a boost from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.