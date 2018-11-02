NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 65,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $51.25 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

