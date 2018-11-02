Nordic American Offshore (NAO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of NAO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 49,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Nordic American Offshore has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter. Nordic American Offshore had a negative net margin of 211.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nordic American Offshore stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Offshore Ltd (NYSE:NAO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,016,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned 12.93% of Nordic American Offshore at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Offshore Company Profile

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

