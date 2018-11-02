Northern Trust Corp Buys 136,157 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,157 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Lee King sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $200,111.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,833 shares of company stock valued at $18,475,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Primoris Services Corp has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $648.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.65 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

