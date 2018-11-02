Northern Trust Corp Purchases 58,539 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,502,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 58,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $18,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 31.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

FET opened at $8.48 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $957.72 million, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $12.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.