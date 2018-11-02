Northern Trust Corp Sells 253,586 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.42% of Pegasystems worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 229.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 169,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $794,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 20.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 244.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $196.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.24 million. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEGA. BidaskClub lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In other news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 5,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $220,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 661 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $40,486.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,869 shares of company stock worth $1,686,819 over the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.