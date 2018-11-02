NOW (DNOW) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.56, but opened at $14.42. NOW shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 99562 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on NOW in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on NOW from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NOW from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.06.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

