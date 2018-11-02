Nucor Co. (NUE) Holdings Lifted by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 120.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $153,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. 14,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,748. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

