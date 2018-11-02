Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Just Group (JUST)

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 135.04% from the company’s previous close.

JUST has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 87.20 ($1.14) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Just Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 145.70 ($1.90).

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.22) on Wednesday. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 119.55 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 173 ($2.26).

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

