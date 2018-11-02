Numus Hits Market Cap of $139,444.00 (NMS)

Numus (CURRENCY:NMS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Numus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, Numus has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. Numus has a total market capitalization of $139,444.00 and $341.00 worth of Numus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.65 or 0.02425388 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00643728 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00026936 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00021526 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015014 BTC.

About Numus

Numus (CRYPTO:NMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Numus’ total supply is 2,750,877 coins. Numus’ official Twitter account is @http://numus.cash/. Numus’ official website is numus.cash.

Numus Coin Trading

Numus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

