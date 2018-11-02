NV5 Global (NVEE) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NV5 Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on NV5 Global from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on NV5 Global to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.58. The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,521. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $939.73 million, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $104.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $95,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $827,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,111,289.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,645 shares of company stock worth $15,972,408. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 2,003.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $203,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 51.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

