NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $69.72 and a 12-month high of $125.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 24th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.50 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

