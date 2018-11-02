Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 699 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 1.5% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $273.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $252.92 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $1.3226 dividend. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

