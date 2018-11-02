Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.12

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 10198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $594.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $104.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.12 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative return on equity of 341.23% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 26,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $43,468.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,468.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,477 shares of company stock valued at $72,033. Insiders own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 155,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 478,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 245,414 shares in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile (NYSE:OZM)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

