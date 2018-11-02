OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 35.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $321,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 62,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 318,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 193.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 150,045 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $302,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $666,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.88. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

