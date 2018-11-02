OneMain (OMF) Stock Price Up 8.2% Following Earnings Beat

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) shares rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.87. Approximately 1,409,426 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 610,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $88,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OneMain by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in OneMain by 7.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OneMain by 907.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in OneMain by 14.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 177.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.70.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

